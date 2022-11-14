How The Pandemic And A 'Rich' Murder Mystery Tradition Inspired Glass Onion's Location

When "Knives Out" hit theaters in 2019, murder mystery fans were treated to the prototypical old English manor in America as its main setting. Many classic mysteries have taken place in these types of mansions, from the Agatha Christie novel "Crooked House" to "Clue," so it's probably no surprise the Thrombey family all congregated in a mansion that was definitely built in the 1900s.

However, that's not the same setting we'll be visiting in its upcoming sequel, "Glass Onion." Instead, we'll be vacationing on the beaches of Greece, where an eccentric billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton) has gathered his friends for an elaborate murder-mystery party. Just how elaborate, you might ask? Someone's getting murdered for real, but nobody except the killer knows who did it. Perhaps that's why famed detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) has been invited to this luxurious locale, but why, exactly, is the party being held here? According to director Rian Johnson, it's a homage of sorts to other mainstays of the murder mystery subgenre.

"There's very much a rich tradition of destination murders," he said during a recent press conference held to promote the film. "'Evil Under the Sun,' 'Death on the Nile,' 'The Last of Sheila,' which is one of my favorite films, there's something to draw from in terms of the vacation and mystery, and so [I'm] tapping into that."