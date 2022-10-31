The White Lotus Season 2 Is Really About How Jennifer Coolidge And Aubrey Plaza Just Need To Kill The Men Already

Mike White's HBO limited series "The White Lotus" was one of the best new shows of 2021, a sharply satirical look at the most privileged elite and the employees that serve them during a week's stay at an all-inclusive luxury resort. What is meant to be a week in paradise quickly reveals itself to be a powder keg of humanity's worst impulses, presented in a manner that is as darkly comedic as it is suspenseful. The end of season 1 featured a shocking, harrowing finale, capping off a debut season that would eventually lead to a whopping 10 Emmy Awards.

Following up on such an impressive launch seemed impossible, but as /Film's Barry Levitt described in his review, "The White Lotus" season 2 is "bigger, bolder, and stranger." The first season was an examination of class and race set in the fictional resort chain's Hawaiian locale, but season 2 looks to explore infidelity, sexual politics, and misogyny. Now in an idyllic Sicilian setting, "The White Lotus" season 2 introduces a new gaggle of vacationers, save for the return of Tanya McQuoid (Jennifer Coolidge) and her new husband Greg (Jon Gries), birthing a new batch of conflicting personalities.

Each room at the resort comes adorned with a ceramic Sicilian Testa di Moro, an art piece inspired by the legend of a young woman who was seduced by a man who turned out to be married, so she decapitated him as punishment for his lies. It's a fitting thematic inclusion for a show that in its first episode already has me rooting for Tanya and Aubrey Plaza's Harper Shilling to kill most of the men for being so damn terrible.