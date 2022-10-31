Yes, That Voice In White Lotus Season 2 Is Exactly Who You Think It Is

We may not know exactly who died in the ocean in "The White Lotus" season two yet, but viewers who tuned into the season premiere certainly witnessed a murder last night. Namely, Dominic's (Michael Imperioli) ex-wife (or very estranged wife) absolutely decimated the man via international phone call. In an intimidating and impressive demonstration of fury, the woman on the other end of the phone line screams at length about how she never wants Dominic to call her again – a wild contrast to the seemingly mild-mannered persona we've seen from him so far.

This brief interlude is the kind of performance that makes you stand up straight and pay close attention, especially because the actor on the other end of the phone seems to be ready to shred her vocal chords for the sake of a good performance. Who could be that committed to a brief off-screen cameo? Why, none other than Laura Dern.

Vulture has confirmed that the familiar voice on the other end of the line belonged to the "Big Little Lies" actor, who has a substantial working relationship with series creator Mike White after headlining his last show, "Enlightened." And while the effectively unhinged bit of voice acting may seem out of the ordinary for people who know Dern from lovable roles in movies like "Jurassic Park" and "Little Women," it's right in line with the emotionally volatile character Dern played for White in the past.