HBO Confirms Jennifer Coolidge Will Lead White Lotus Season 2

Last October, we reported that Jennifer Coolidge would be returning for season 2 of "The White Lotus." Several industry sources indicated that this would be the case, but HBO itself held off on making any official announcement to confirm Coolidge's return ... until now. The day after the Screen Actors Guild Awards, in which Coolidge lost the award for "Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series" to Kate Winslet, HBO has confirmed (via Variety) that Coolidge is returning for "The White Lotus" season 2.

Podcast chatter prior to the awards had speculated that the reason HBO was taking so long to confirm Coolidge's return is that it did not want to disqualify her from the "Limited Series" award. Winslet won for "Mare of Easttown," and there's also been some speculation that show could return for a second season. However, HBO has already given "The White Lotus" an official season 2 order, with the action moving to a different location and focusing on a different set of characters. This is in keeping with the show's conceit of a chain of resort hotels called The White Lotus.

The series is going the anthology route, with the seven-episode second season relocating from Hawaii to Italy, where "The White Lotus" has now begun production in Sicily with a new cast that includes (in alphabetical order) F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Meghann Fahy, Tom Hollander, Michael Imperioli, Theo James, Aubrey Plaza, Haley Lu Richardson, Will Sharpe, and Leo Woodall.