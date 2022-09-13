The 2022 Emmys By The Numbers: Which Shows Led The Pack?

The 74th Emmy awards ceremony has come and gone: trophies have been distributed, viral moments have circulated, and the time has come to do the math, figure out who came out on top, and unleash our rightful anger upon the TV academy for snubbing our favorite nominees. In other words, it's another typical year at the Emmys — which is actually a relief. The last time we all gathered around our screens to watch celebrities in beautiful gowns win trophies, absolute chaos erupted. But the Emmys did their best to return to normalcy, taking place at the Microsoft Theater for the first time since the start of the pandemic and continuing their tradition of awkward jokes and mildly offensive bits. Some things never change...

For the folks who decided to avert their eyes early, or the cord-cutters who refused to get a subscription to Peacock, we've decided to make your lives a whole lot easier. Below, we've compiled a handy list of the night's biggest winners, complete with all their accolades, groundbreaking achievements, and the occasional complaint about who should've won in their place.