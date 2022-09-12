Why Henry Winkler Thinks Barry May End After Season 4

"Barry" fans, it sounds like season 4 may be the show's last, at least if series regular Henry Winkler has any insight into the matter. Season 3 of "Barry" just wrapped to rave reviews on HBO back in June, and all three seasons of the show have received Emmy Award nominations: a grand total of 44 so far, with previous wins for Winkler and Bill Hader as Outstanding Supporting Actor and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, respectively. Our own season 3 review called "Barry" one of the best shows on television right now, but on the red carpet at tonight's Emmys, Winkler seemed to indicate that "Barry" and its co-showrunners, Hader and Alec Berg, might be looking to go out on a high note and not overstay their welcome.

When asked how many seasons he thought "Barry" would last, Winkler held up four fingers and told Variety: