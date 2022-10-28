Superhero Bits: Rihanna's New Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Song, A Vision Series & More

"Barbarian" has turned into one of the most unexpected hits of the year, meaning that director Zach Cregger is certainly going to be taking some meetings with big studios about big movies. But in a recent conversation with Comicbook.com, the filmmaker revealed that he actually wrote a movie that takes place in Gotham City that he is very excited about. The only problem? Nobody at Warner Bros. or DC knows about it...yet.

"There are conversations about existing I.P. franchise that I can't talk about and then there's a script I wrote before Barbarian that takes place, um, in Gotham City. And, uh, I actually love... I think that's my favorite thing I've written believe it or not, so I don't know what's gonna happen with that. Nobody from Warner Bros. or DC. I have not talked to anybody about it. I hope to one day."

Perhaps someone (paging James Gunn and Peter Safran) should get Cregger on the phone.