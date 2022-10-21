Letitia Wright Saw A Lot Of Herself In Shuri While Filming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

The 2019 film "Black Panther" immediately set itself apart from the rest of the pack in the Marvel Cinematic Universe upon its release, boasting an incredibly strong supporting cast to surround Chadwick Boseman's heartfelt portrayal of T'Challa and help fill out the futuristic world of Wakanda with surprising depth. Unfortunately, Boseman's tragic passing in 2020 meant that director Ryan Coogler would have to call upon that roster of talent to step up and lead the way in the star's absence. Fittingly, however, the specter of both the actor and the superhero's legacy is clearly a significant part of the upcoming sequel, "Wakanda Forever." At every turn, audiences and the cast members alike will be reminded of just how great a loss that really was.

With "Wakanda Forever" trending towards a massive opening weekend, it's clear that all eyes remain firmly fixed on how Cooger & Co. will use this blockbuster to pay homage to Boseman's memory. Chief among the film's concerns will be who takes up the mantle of Black Panther, the superpowered protector of Wakanda. Those involved have stayed mum on this point — even though the highly anticipated trailer sure seemed to implicate Letitia Wright's Shuri as the one to don the mask and suit — but certain members of the cast are at least open to talking about how their work on the film reflected their characters' own arc.

For Wright, portraying T'Challa's younger sister gave her exactly the kind of closure she needed.