Lupita Nyong'o Defends Marvel's Decision Not To Recast Chadwick Boseman's Role For Black Panther 2

The death of Chadwick Boseman in 2020 was a tragedy in all aspects. He was only 43 years old. He was not only a fantastically talented actor but an extremely kind soul as well. It feels callous to discuss the continuation of a superhero movie franchise in the wake of a man's untimely death, but the gears of corporate profit must continue to turn, and the "Black Panther" movies must go on.

Boseman's death left a massive hole at the center of one of Marvel's most successful movies, as well as in the future plans for their massive web of sequels and crossovers. Marvel quickly decided that the role would not be recast with another actor, leaving a huge question mark in the franchise's future.

When Boseman died, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" was already in production, with the first film's director, Ryan Coogler, already having a script in mind for the sequel. "The script we wrote before Chadwick passed was very much rooted in T'Challa's perspective," Coogler said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. "It was a massive movie but also simultaneously a character study that delved deeply into his psyche and situation."

Without Boseman's T'Challa to anchor the movie, that script obviously could not happen. Production went on, however, and "Wakanda Forever" would have to adapt. This meant increased roles for Lupita Nyong'o and Letitia Wright, as the new trailer shows. In the THR piece, Nyong'o defended Marvel's decision not to recast the role of T'Challa for the sequel, which hits theaters November 11.