Rihanna's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Song Drops This Friday

Rhianna has finally returned to save music and, while she's at it, cinema. The global popstar is making her much-anticipated return to the airwaves with a new original song for the soundtrack of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." The lead single, "Lift Me Up," will debut this Friday, October 28.

Per the press release, "Lift Me Up" was written, "as a tribute to the extraordinary life and legacy of Chadwick Boseman." Just in case you weren't sure about your ability to make it through the film without tears, Rhianna's got you covered (though let's face it, based on the incredibly emotional trailer, we were always doomed). The song is a collaboration between Tems, Oscar winner Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna, and Ryan Coogler.

Yes folks, we did it! We made it through the Rhianna drought and now our patience will finally be rewarded! We won't get to enjoy the song in full until Friday, but the benevolent songstress that she is, Rhianna has released a short snippet of the song to tease its release:

This clip is 13 seconds long and doesn't include a single lyric, but I'll be damned if I don't play it 100 more times before Friday. For fans of Rhianna (which I assume includes the entire global population) this is a very big deal. This marks her big return to music, since 2016's "Anti." But it's also a very exciting development for anyone with plans to see "Wakanda Forever" — which is, evidently, a lot of people.

Part of what made "Black Panther" so widely beloved was the score and soundtrack, a collaboration between Göransson and Kendrick Lamar that made serious waves. The soundtrack received plenty of high praise, not just as a companion to the film but as a rap album in and of itself. Those are big shoes for this sequel to fill and partnering with Rhianna is a surefire way to assuage any fears.