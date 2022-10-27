Henry Cavill Explains The 'Key' To His Sherlock Performance In The Enola Holmes Franchise [Exclusive]

You know all that recent talk about the resurgence of murder mysteries? Between the newly-christened "Knives Out" franchise by "The Last Jedi" director Rian Johnson (/Film's report out of Chicago International Film Festival offered Ethan Anderton's take on "Glass Onion"), the Saoirse Ronan-starring "See How They Run" (reviewed by /Film's Hoai-Tran Bui here), and more recent entries, it seems pretty clear that Hollywood is finally picking up what audiences are laying down. But let's not forget one of our first and greatest fictional detectives to jumpstart this little subgenre: Sherlock Holmes.

Of the many adaptations of the great private detective over the years, one of the more delightful ones came in the form of Henry Cavill's role in the Netflix film "Enola Holmes." Rendered a supporting player in favor of Millie Bobby Brown's spunky title character, Cavill's take on Sherlock nonetheless helped unearth brand new layers to the century-old icon from the imagination of author Sir Arthur Conan Doyle.

With "Enola Holmes 2" on the horizon, /Film's Jenna Busch interviewed Cavill about his role in the sequel, the effect that young Enola's presence has on her much different sibling, and how the "key" to making this version of Sherlock work comes from adding a little warmth to the proceedings.