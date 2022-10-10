Henry Cavill's Sherlock Will Play A Much Bigger Role In Enola Holmes 2

It was important bring Enola and Sherlock together organically in the sequel, and what better way to do so than by introducing a shared conflict? When we reunite with Sherlock in "Enola Holmes 2," he'll be struggling to crack a case that's eluded him for months. Said case with have an interesting connection to Enola's first as a free agent, and it will touch on everything from government conspiracy and extortion to bribery and murder.

"Sherlock enjoys it enormously," Cavill explained, "much as it frustrates him and he's scuppered by trying to work out who on earth it is. I think part of him enjoys actually being genuinely challenged. It isn't boring. He's on the back foot, and against the ropes."

Working with Enola will also provide a similar sense of challenge to his routine ... and to his closely-guarded emotions. "One of the things that excites us as filmmakers and adapters of the Sherlock canon is that he doesn't give much away," Bradbeer added. "So we can write our own emotions and feelings upon him. And I think that's part of his appeal." It's also bound to bring out a different dimension to his relationship with Enola. "Enola does bring it out," Bradbeer added, referring to Sherlock's hidden depths. "She bullies it out, almost. She challenges, and pokes, and teases."

Sounds like what the Holmes family does best, doesn't it?

"Enola Holmes" streams on November 4, 2022, on Netflix. The November issue of Total Film hits shelves from Thursday, October 13, 2022.