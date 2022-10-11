Enola Holmes 2 Trailer: The Game, It Seems, Has Found Its Feet Again

Detective Enola Holmes is on the case again! Netflix has just released the full trailer for "Enola Holmes 2," the follow-up to 2020's "Enola Holmes." Millie Bobby Brown stars as the younger sister of legendary detective Sherlock Holmes (Henry Cavill) who has been raised by her mother Eudoria (Helena Bonham Carter) to be something more than the typical young woman of the time in London. When her mother disappeared in the first film and left her clues, Enola set out to find her, despite her gender, age, and the men around her working against her.

The original film — based on Nancy Springer's "Enola Holmes Mysteries" book series — was originally set to be released in theaters, but the pandemic changed all that. "Enola Holmes" ended up as one of Netflix's most-watched new releases in 2020 though, and for good reason. It was a lovely film about a young woman who defied the world to become what she wished to be. The story was written through the lens of modern sensibilities, complete with fourth wall breaking and some contemporary music along the lines of "A Knight's Tale" and the upcoming "Rosaline."

In the sequel, which will air on Netflix next month, Enola Holmes has set up her own detective agency. She's got the skills and the determination to make this business work. Now all she needs is some customers. That's easier said than done in this time period when women didn't run businesses very often. When one young woman, described as a "penniless matchstick girl" hires her to find her missing sister, however, it opens the door to a larger mystery that might require some help from Sherlock.