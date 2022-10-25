House Of The Dragon Star Olivia Cooke Also Had Difficulty Telling Rhaenyra's Children Apart

Speaking to Variety, Olivia Cooke was asked if it was hard to keep track of all the characters, especially the children. Cooke, of course, gave a very Alicent response, "Not with my children. With Rhaenyra's children, I was like, 'Which one is this one, now?'"

"There was one moment in Episode 8, I was watching and took a picture and sent it to Emma being like, 'Who's that?' It's just this little kid holding her hand that I never saw. I was like, 'Oh, that's the person that you gave birth to in Episode 6, right?' I just completely forgot, because I never met them. I do get confused and everyone follows the same names. Everyone's called Aegon or Rhaenys or Rhaenyra. I know my brood, and that's all that matters."

Now, it's easy to sympathize with Cooke, because there are way too many children on the show with the same names, as this very amusing TikTok points out. Making matters worse are the time skips, which, added to the little screentime the kids get, don't help keeping track of who is who. There's two Aegons, an Aemond and a Daemon, twins with the exact same name but just changed slightly, and more. Granted, this also happened in real life, with British monarchs and royals all seemingly being named Edward, John, or Henry.

Kids have it rough on "House of the Dragon," what with the war, the orphan fighting pits, and the flying nuclear weapons that are dragons. We don't need them to suffer more by giving them confusing names. Be better, parents of Westeros.

