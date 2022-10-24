The Painted Table Is House Of The Dragon's Coolest Prop Yet

Fantasy shows and movies, regardless of how good their plot is, how stunning their special effects work, or how big and expansive their world feels, depend heavily on the verisimilitude provided by their production design. If you're selling a big fantasy world that is not our own, you need to sell the feeling of your fantasy world being real, that there are people who live there, stories we're not seeing, a history that impacts current events, cultures and traditions that inform the characters.

"Game of Thrones" nails this idea, with a world that, even when it didn't have the budget of a big blockbuster movie trilogy in the early seasons, always felt like a window into a living, breathing fantasy land. The locations, from Winterfell to King's Landing to Riverrun, looked like actual places, the costumes, armor, house crests, weapons all looked real. Even the Iron Throne, a far cry from the design of the books, had an air of believability in this particular world. And now, "House of the Dragon" is carrying that torch, showing us a version of Westeros that is both familiar yet different. The locations are the same, but we see them unaffected by 200 years of war and decay, and even props that seemed cool but unimpressive in the original show are given extra meaning in this prequel, as we see a time where people actually respected certain ideas, objects, and traditions as small as the items used during Small Council meetings.

One of those props and traditions is the Painted Table, a large carved table with a map of Westeros that we first saw in "Game of Thrones" as the map Stannis used to plan his failed kingdom, and the place on which he made shadow babies with Melisandre. But it is much, much, much (much) cooler in "House of the Dragon."