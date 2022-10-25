Netflix Axes Mike Judge Adult Animated Comedy Series Bad Crimes Mid-Production

Just when we thought we had finally escaped the continued animation bloodbath across streaming platforms, Netflix quietly grabbed the baton from HBO Max and decided to run a victory lap. Living animated comedy legend Mike Judge is in the midst of a career resurgence, with the return of "Beavis and Butt-Head" and the upcoming Peacock series "Best Buds." Judge has also been in the middle of negotiating a return for his hit series "King of the Hill," and is in the middle of production on a Netflix series "Bad Crimes."

The latter stars comedic delights Lauren Lapkus and Nicole Byer as two FBI agents who travel across the country solving grisly crimes while simultaneously juggling their friendship, career ambitions, and as many men as they can get their hands on. Unfortunately, as was reported by The Wrap Monday, Netflix unceremoniously gave "Bad Crimes" the axe despite the series already being in production. Judge and frequent collaborator Greg Daniels ("The Office," "Parks and Recreation") were acting as executive producers along with Dustin Davis under their Bandera Entertainment banner. Erica Hayes of "Big Mouth" was also executive producing alongside Byer and Lapkus. The series was being helmed by Nicole Silverberg of "Full Frontal with Samantha Bee" fame, another show brought to an end too soon.