The King Of The Hill Revival Won't Air On Fox

Funnyman and animation legend Mike Judge is currently basking in the successful glow of both "Beavis and Butt-Head Do The Universe" and the titular characters' revival series on Paramount+. This has plenty wondering about the status of the "Office Space," "Idiocracy," and "Silicon Valley" creator's other landmark animation series, "King of the Hill." Created with Greg Daniels ("The Office," "Parks and Recreation," "Space Force"), the hilarious animated sitcom about the Hill family in Arlen, Texas enjoyed 13 seasons and 259 episodes, but fans are still thirsting for more. In March of 2021, Judge had revealed that a "King of the Hill" revival was in the works, but there hasn't been much movement ever since.

Many assumed that the show's original station, Fox, would be the ones to bring the series back to life, but thanks to a report from The Hollywood Reporter, we can officially count Fox out of the running. "That's not going to be with Fox," said Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn. He noted that the station loves the team and the show, as it is a massive part of Fox's animation legacy, but that they were focusing on animation that is "launching the next wave of our signature animated series, while still having our great legacy shows."

This news shouldn't come as a surprise considering another Fox animation favorite, "Futurama," is being revived for Hulu instead of their original network. With Fox now owned by Disney, who also owns Hulu, this seems like the obvious solution. Hulu already has the streaming rights to all of "King of the Hill," so hopefully Fox's rejection will lead to Hulu's green light.