Netflix Developing Mobile Game, Animated Series Based On Exploding Kittens (Yes, The Card Game)

The best kind of card game involves intentionally sabotaging other players to transform friends into enemies for a small period of time. In the game of "Exploding Kittens" — created by Elan Lee and Matthew Inman, the brains behind the popular comics site The Oatmeal, and Shane Small — players are able to play as many action cards as they want before drawing a card and praying that they didn't pull the Exploding Kitten card to kick them out of the game. Action cards allow players to do things like shuffle the "draw from" deck, take a peek at the cards that are on their way, and even plant their own Exploding Kitten card somewhere in the deck to intentionally bamboozle their competitors.

"Exploding Kittens" was successfully crowdfunded as the third biggest Kickstarter of all time upon completion of the campaign, and the ridiculously popular game has since spawned multiple expansion packs, and a full on card game empire. (Their game "Bears vs. Babies" rules, for the record.)

Well, it seems that Netflix wants a slice of that popularity, as they have ordered an adult animated series based on the popular game. Tom Ellis of "Lucifer" fame and Lucy Liu, goddess among mere mortals, are both set to star in the series, which is being executive produced by Mike Judge and Greg Daniels who famously created "King of the Hill" together while separately creating other hugely popular series like "Beavis and Butt-Head," "Silicon Valley," "The Office," and "Parks and Recreation." The show is said to focus on the perpetual antipathy between Heaven and Hell, exacerbated when God and the Devil exist on Earth in the form of chonky cats. Please let Lucy Liu play the cat God. PLEASE.