Netflix Is Making A Daily Trivia Game Show Called Trivia Quest

Sure, The New York Times may have gotten their hands on Wordle, but Netflix is turning the Etermax app "Trivia Crack" into an interactive daily trivia game series called "Trivia Quest." Utilizing the technology used for the choose-your-own adventure episode "Black Mirror: Bandersnatch," the interactive finale of "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," and the film "You Vs. Wild," players will be able to use their remotes or supported mobile devices (smart TVs, streaming media players, game consoles, computer browsers, Android phones and tablets, and iPhones, iPads, and iPod touches, etc.) to answer trivia questions in real time and progress the story of Willy the Trivia Wheel forward on his quest to save all of his supersmart friends from the evil blade, Rocky. The game features different trivia categories like history, art, science, entertainment, sports, geography, and more across varying levels of difficulty.

The interactive trivia series launches on April 1, 2022 (it's not a joke, we promise), releasing a new episode every day throughout the rest of the month. Every episode will feature 24 possible questions, split evenly between standard questions and difficult questions. "Trivia Quest" is being produced by Daniel Calin and Vin Rubino of Sunday Sauce Productions, and is sure to fill the void left behind by the end of Amy Schneider's reign of smarts' supremacy on "Jeopardy!"

From the trailer, the interactive animated series looks pretty adorable, and I can't wait to save the magenta colored bucket of popcorn that clearly represents the movie trivia section. Check out the trailer below for a sneak peek at "Trivia Quest" gameplay.