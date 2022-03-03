Netflix Is Making A Daily Trivia Game Show Called Trivia Quest
Sure, The New York Times may have gotten their hands on Wordle, but Netflix is turning the Etermax app "Trivia Crack" into an interactive daily trivia game series called "Trivia Quest." Utilizing the technology used for the choose-your-own adventure episode "Black Mirror: Bandersnatch," the interactive finale of "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," and the film "You Vs. Wild," players will be able to use their remotes or supported mobile devices (smart TVs, streaming media players, game consoles, computer browsers, Android phones and tablets, and iPhones, iPads, and iPod touches, etc.) to answer trivia questions in real time and progress the story of Willy the Trivia Wheel forward on his quest to save all of his supersmart friends from the evil blade, Rocky. The game features different trivia categories like history, art, science, entertainment, sports, geography, and more across varying levels of difficulty.
The interactive trivia series launches on April 1, 2022 (it's not a joke, we promise), releasing a new episode every day throughout the rest of the month. Every episode will feature 24 possible questions, split evenly between standard questions and difficult questions. "Trivia Quest" is being produced by Daniel Calin and Vin Rubino of Sunday Sauce Productions, and is sure to fill the void left behind by the end of Amy Schneider's reign of smarts' supremacy on "Jeopardy!"
From the trailer, the interactive animated series looks pretty adorable, and I can't wait to save the magenta colored bucket of popcorn that clearly represents the movie trivia section. Check out the trailer below for a sneak peek at "Trivia Quest" gameplay.
Watch the Trivia Quest trailer
Similar to popular game shows like "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?" or the online version of Trivial Pursuit, "Trivia Quest" is a multiple choice game providing four possible answers for players to choose from. The more points we earn, the faster we can free the kidnapped characters from Rocky's dungeons and watch exclusive animated rewards inspired by some of Netflix's most beloved original programs. The trailer had a Demogorgon pop up at one point, so it's safe to assume "Stranger Things" will make an appearance at some point. Rocky is hellbent on hoarding all of the knowledge in the world, and is kidnapping the people of Trivia Land, so maybe he deserves to be taken down a peg ...by getting crushed by our collective trivia skills.
The new series is a big venture for Netflix as the progress beyond just film and television, and depending on the success of "Trivia Quest," may lead to the acquisition or creation of other popular mobile games. Some of the trailer questions looked a bit "easy" in my opinion, but I'm fully expecting to eat my words when day 3 throws a random geography zinger that makes me regret purging all non-movie information from my brain after 11th grade. As it stands, PREPARE TO DIE, ROCKY! Sorry, I'm a little competitive when it comes to trivia. It's nothing personal, Mr. anthropomorphic cartoon knife.