Best Buds: Everything We Know So Far About The Mike Judge Animated Comedy At Peacock

Mike Judge and Greg Daniels, the duo who brought us "King of the Hill," are collaborating on a brand new adult animated series that will be developed by Peacock (via The Hollywood Reporter). Judge and Daniels have significant comedy credits to their name — while Daniels is recognized for the U.S. version of "The Office," co-creating "Parks and Recreation," and writing for "The Simpsons," Judge is known for shows like "Beavis and Butt-Head" and "Silicon Valley," among others.

The screenwriters' animation company Bandera is getting ready to go into business with Peacock, and if "Best Buds" receives a series order, it would be the streamer's first adult animated show. Here's all we know about it.