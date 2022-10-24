Superhero Bits: The Ant-Man And The Wasp Quantumania Poster, Joker 2 Films Soon & More
(Superhero Bits is a collection of stories, updates, and videos about anything and everything inspired by the comics of Marvel, DC, and more. For comic book movies, TV shows, merchandise, events, and whatever catches our eye, this is the place to find anything that falls through the cracks.)
In this edition of Superhero Bits:
-
Our first good look at Kang the Conqueror.
-
That "Wolverine" video game might be coming next year.
-
"Joker: Folie à Deux" will begin filming very soon.
-
A couple of classic "Spider-Man" shows are now on Disney+.
-
All that and more!
Need a primer on Adam Warlock? You're in luck!
Adam Warlock is set to make his live-action debut in the MCU next year in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," as portrayed by Will Poulter. As such, the folks at Marvel have put together the above video that offers a quick primer on the character's rather rich and important comic book history. For those who aren't as familiar with the character, this is a good way to get a base-level education on a hero I expect many people will be obsessed over next summer.
Spider-Man: The New Animated Series and Spectacular Spider-Man arrive on Disney+
‘SPIDER-MAN’ and ‘SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN’ have both just been added to Disney+— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) October 23, 2022
See what else is coming to Disney+: https://t.co/1ZKogeoFyG pic.twitter.com/3CENmSGfc9
As noted by the folks at Discussing Film, a couple of classic animated "Spider-Man" shows have arrived for your streaming pleasure on Disney+. First up, we have the short-lived "Spider-Man: The New Animated Series," which debuted in 2003 and was something of a follow-up to the classic '90s animated series. It was not as roundly beloved but may be worth checking out. But we also have "Spectacular Spider-Man" which, for many, is one of the best Spidey shows ever produced. So go forth and stream, true believers.
Looks like Sony's Wolverine game is slated to arrive in 2023
Last year, Sony revealed that they were making a "Wolverine" game that would be exclusively for the PlayStation, but we haven't heard much about it since. Well, thanks to Microsoft, we now know that the game is apparently slated to arrive sometime next year. As noted by Tech4Gamers, Microsoft is currently trying to close its acquisition of Activision Blizzard, and they are facing regulatory issues. In listing out exclusive games that Sony has coming in 2023 to massage any monopoly concerns, "Wolverine" was listed amongst those titles. Whether or not that holds is another question entirely but we may see the game a little sooner than anticipated.
Watch this comparison of Batman: Arkham Knight and Gotham Knights
After several delays, "Gotham Knights" finally hit shelves last week and debuted to mixed reviews. Be that as it may, it's the first major "Batman" game to arrive in a long time. So, how does it stack up to 2015's "Batman: Arkham Knight?" Well, the above video aims to take a look at precisely that, showing some side-by-side gameplay of both games, seeing what difference seven years makes. I'll leave it up to you, the individual reader, to draw any conclusions from the comparison.
The Rock seems open to having Barry Keoghan's Joker meet Black Adam
It is no secret that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is feeling bullish about the prospects for the DCEU in the aftermath of "Black Adam," which topped the box office over the weekend. But crossing into an entirely different universe? In an interview with JOE.ie, Johnson addressed Barry Keoghan's Joker from "The Batman" and suggested that he might like to see that character cross paths with Black Adam.
"For the record: Barry Keoghan is a buddy of mine, and I thought his Joker was phenomenal. And I know the work that he really put in, so I really look forward to seeing more of that guy! Whether in the Batman series or... hey, you never know, in Black Adam."
As we know, "The Batman" takes place in an entirely different universe than "Black Adam." Technically, Jared Leto is the Joker in the universe of Johnson's film. Still, the man seems endlessly open to possibilities now that this movie is out in the world.
Check out the official Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania poster
Marvel decided to drop a little Monday morning bombshell on us in the form of the first trailer for next year's "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania." It looks about as nuts as that title implies. To go along with the trailer, the studio also revealed the first poster for the film, which you can check out above. It rightly puts the focus on Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror, who is making his big screen debut in the film. He looms large and figures to be with us for the next for years. This is just the beginning.
Joker: Folie à Deux begins filming next month
Warner Bros. is getting ready to pull the trigger for real on the "Joker" sequel, officially titled "Joker: Folie a Deux." We know Lady Gaga is playing a new version of Harley Quinn alongside a returning Joaquin Phoenix in the title role — oh and it's going to be a musical. Well, now we know thanks to cinematographer Lawrence Sher that the movie is filming in Los Angeles likely late next month. Sher recently appeared on a podcast for The Hollywood Reporter and revealed production was set to begin in "five or six weeks." Do the math, this is happening. He also talked a bit about Gaga's involvement, saying the following:
"She's going to be a really cool fit for this movie and will create a similar kind of magic that Joaquin brought by himself. The combination of the two will be exactly what we hope, which is exciting, and we'll find magic every day on set. Hopefully, we'll also have a bit of madness in there. We like when there is a little bit of chaos."
"Joker: Folie à Deux" is currently set to hit theaters on October 4, 2024.
Here's our first look at Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror
First look at Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror#AntManandTheWaspQuantumania pic.twitter.com/wJqYmehYOD— Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) October 24, 2022
Lastly, as mentioned we got our first look at the "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" trailer today. As a result, we also got our first look at Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror who, it seems, is going to be the next Thanos in the MCU, for lack of a better comparison. We got a taste of Majors as He Who Remains in the "Loki" season 1 finale, but this is certainly going to be a meatier dose of the big baddie. And yeah, it looks like Kang in that CGI shot for damn sure. We'll see if he can bring it all home when the movie arrives on February 17, 2023.