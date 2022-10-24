Superhero Bits: The Ant-Man And The Wasp Quantumania Poster, Joker 2 Films Soon & More

It is no secret that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is feeling bullish about the prospects for the DCEU in the aftermath of "Black Adam," which topped the box office over the weekend. But crossing into an entirely different universe? In an interview with JOE.ie, Johnson addressed Barry Keoghan's Joker from "The Batman" and suggested that he might like to see that character cross paths with Black Adam.

"For the record: Barry Keoghan is a buddy of mine, and I thought his Joker was phenomenal. And I know the work that he really put in, so I really look forward to seeing more of that guy! Whether in the Batman series or... hey, you never know, in Black Adam."

As we know, "The Batman" takes place in an entirely different universe than "Black Adam." Technically, Jared Leto is the Joker in the universe of Johnson's film. Still, the man seems endlessly open to possibilities now that this movie is out in the world.