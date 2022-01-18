Microsoft Just Bought Activision Blizzard, The Gaming Equivalent Of Disney Buying Fox

Today brings a bombshell announcement to the media world, as Microsoft, the parent company of Xbox, has announced plans to acquire Activision Blizzard, the gaming company behind massive franchises such as "World of Warcraft" and "Call of Duty." Per Microsoft's announcement, this is set to be the largest acquisition in the company's history, valued at $68.7 billion. This makes the previous purchase they made of Bethesda ("Fallout") for $7.5 billion look like chump change. But this will reposition Xbox as a true titan in the industry, while also raising some serious questions that need to be answered.

Per a blog post from Xbox, Activision Blizzard and Microsoft Gaming will continue to operate independently for now. Once the deal is complete, which is expected to happen sometime between mid-2022 and mid-2023, the Activision Blizzard business will report to Xbox head Phil Spencer as CEO of Microsoft Gaming. Aside from "Halo" and the other franchises in Microsoft's control, Blizzard brings with it titles such as "Overwatch," "Diablo," "Candy Crush," and "StarCraft," in addition to "Call of Duty" and "Warcraft." This is essentially the gaming equivalent of Disney purchasing Fox. It's a huge deal.

Iâ€™m on vacation today (lol) but if I were not I would be calling up some antitrust experts because Xbox buying Bethesda and now Activision sure seems like the type of horizontal merging that the DOJ frowns upon — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) January 18, 2022

Now, as Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreiner notes in the above tweet, this deal might have trouble clearing regulatory hurdles. Any deal of this size has a lot of red tape to get through, legally speaking. That could stall things, and force alterations. For example, Disney had to sell a bunch of regional sports networks when it purchased Fox because they already owned ESPN and there were monopoly concerns. Similar concerns could be raised here by the powers that be.

Xbox notes that they plan to make as many Activision Blizzard games available to Xbox Game Pass subscribers as possible. Once the deal closes, future titles from the studio will likely be exclusive to Xbox, meaning that unless you own an Xbox console, or are subscribed to Game Pass on PC, you won't be able to play these games. This is bad news for PlayStation fans.