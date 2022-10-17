How Halloween Ends Pays Tribute To One Of Halloween's Classic Posters

This article contains major spoilers for "Halloween Ends."

In the span of just one weekend, it became clear that the conversation around whether "Halloween Ends" is an abysmal finale or a bold subversion of lofty expectations has no intentions of slowing down anytime soon. The moment those blue credits showed up, it sent a signal that this was going to be something different than more Michael Myers rampage, and it largely works.

As the final film in director David Gordon Green's divisive trilogy, "Halloween Ends" could have gone the safest route possible, but instead decided to show a different side to The Shape's legacy through the people of Haddonfield, even more so than in "Halloween Kills." Michael's infection of evil spread throughout the town until it led to the death of a mentally ill man and countless more of their own dead. With "Ends," the brunt of Michael's silent presence lures in a twentysomething named Corey Cunnigham (Rohan Campbell).

While Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) attempts to move on with her life, in walks the once timid Corey, who succumbs to Michael's evil. I never imagined Michael having a slasher buddy protege, but "Halloween Ends" shows how fascinating that would look like in terms of the bigger picture.

The transformation was foreshadowed in that fantastic opening, but not quite in the way you may think.