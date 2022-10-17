Does Halloween Ends Actually Deliver The Most Definitive Ending In The Franchise

This article contains major spoilers for "Halloween Ends."

Slasher villains often have a tendency to keep resurrecting themselves from beyond the grave. Why do you think Jason Voorhees, Freddy Kreuger, and Jigsaw have loads of sequels? Whether they become invincible, go to space, or get rebooted, the pulse of these monstrous murderers can only be felt if the box office revenue revives it from the grave. Michael Myers is no different and is arguably the most egregious of the bunch. It's a slasher tradition I wouldn't have any other way.

Some horror sequels will even offer up new blood to take on the mantle, which is what "Halloween Ends" appeared to be setting up. Babysitter turned accidental murderer Colin Cunningham (Rohan Campbell) is propped up as Michael's protege, killing alongside the famed slasher. It's a welcome twist on the "Halloween" series that makes David Gordon Green's concluding chapter feel more fun and unpredictable.

Colin stabs himself in the neck as a means to further divide Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) from her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak), but it's Michael who lands the killing blow. With the young killer out of the way, it leaves room for Laurie and Michael to have their final confrontation.

But does Laurie truly take out Michael once and for all?