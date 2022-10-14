The Key To Understanding Halloween Ends Lies In Its Opening Credits

This article contains major spoilers for "Halloween Ends."

Over four decades since John Carpenter's seminal horror masterpiece, the "Halloween" series has finally been laid to rest with "Halloween Ends." In the world of slasher movies, labeling something as the "final chapter" is a nice gesture, but these franchises rarely ever stay dead. Although David Gordon Green's conclusion makes it explicitly clear that his Michael Myers (James Jude Courtney), the seemingly immortal villain, has taken a new shape in the form of literal mincemeat after the town exacts its pound of flesh once and for all.

It asks if "Halloween H20" had actually stuck by its ending, rather than disregarding its finality for "Halloween: Resurrection."

In the closing moments of "Halloween Ends," it's implied that Haddonfield, and by extension Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis), can finally rest now that Michael has been put to pasture. But for the folks who have now seen "Halloween Ends," the harshly divisive reaction signals a long road ahead for the discussion around it. It's not unlike the divide that happened when "Halloween Kills" split horror folks right down the middle.

The only aspect of "Halloween Ends" that I could have remotely anticipated was a final showdown between Laurie and Michael, and it did that in spades. But what really made "Halloween Ends" something special was its initiative to take the series in a bold new direction rather than another Michael slash and dash.

The moment the opening credits came on screen, it became very clear that Green absolutely knew what he was doing.