Jamie Lee Curtis Wanted The Father Of Laurie Strode's Daughter To Be Someone Else In Halloween Kills

JLC said that when she and Patton met for the first time, it was on the set of the 2018 movie. "We didn't know each other," she said. "I literally went, 'Hi, I'm Jamie,' boom, let's do the scene. The scene in question was a moment that ended up in the trailer, where Laurie Strode tells Officer Hawkins that she's been waiting for Michael Myers' escape so she could kill him. Curtis says that she had "this incredible sense" with Will, even though they'd never worked together before. "I went to David Gordon Green after and I said, 'I think he's Judy Greer's father,'" she said. Curtis' character work included imagining a period of time when Laurie Strode would be drinking heavily and getting into "sexual collisions" with a number of people. "I think, when she got pregnant, she didn't know who the biological father of that child was," said Curtis. "And I said to David, 'I think it was Frank.'"

Flash forward to two years later when JLC gets her hands on the script for "Halloween Kills," and she sees a moment where Frank is rolled into the hospital room that Laurie is in and he begins reminiscing about a night the two characters had at a bar. "And I was thinking it's gonna be that we have this moment where I say, 'I think you're Karen's father," but he says, 'I wanted more. We kissed, I wanted more, but we didn't,'" Curtis recalled. Now in "Halloween Ends," Laurie and Frank have a few delightful scenes together filled with some painfully adorable flirting. "I don't think that was the intention of the three movies, that Laurie and Frank would have this thing," she said. "And it came out of that first moment with him."