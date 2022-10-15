Halloween Ends Features A Meta Reference To Another John Carpenter Classic

Warning: This article contains spoilers for "Halloween Ends."

Despite Halloween being the favorite holiday of horror fans, everyone loves a good Easter egg hunt. John Carpenter's original "Halloween" from 1978 is filled with little moments that in hindsight have become a treasure trove for horror fanatics, the most obvious examples being the William Shatner "Star Trek" mask serving as the base for Michael Myers' face and little Tommy Doyle (Brian Andrews) and Lindsey Wallace (Kyle Richards) watching "The Thing From Another World" while being babysat by Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis). The latter has become a favorite trivia fact to pull out at parties by horror fans, as John Carpenter would obviously go on to direct a remake of the film, his 1982 masterpiece "The Thing."

Horror movies often sneak in their favorite horror films within the story's universe, usually to serve as additional visual storytelling. 1996's "Scream" contains a memorable scene with Randy Meeks (Jamie Kennedy) watching Carpenter's "Halloween" and his brush with Ghostface mimics what he's watching on screen, while countless films feature characters watching George A. Romero's "Night of the Living Dead" because it's in the public domain and therefore, free.

With the Blumhouse and David Gordon Green trilogy of "Halloween" films coming to a close with "Halloween Ends," it makes poetic sense that the film would include a deeply meta-reference to John Carpenter. In the film's opening sequence, teenage Corey (Rohan Campbell) is spending his Halloween night babysitting a little boy named Jeremy (Jaxon Goldenberg), and decides to show him a horror movie despite the parental warning that scary movies are a bit too much for the boy. The film in question? John Carpenter's "The Thing."