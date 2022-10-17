You Probably Didn't Recognize The Original Halloween's Michael Myers Making A Cameo In Halloween Ends

In David Gordon Green's "Halloween" and "Halloween Kills" the majority of Michael Myers's scenes are portrayed by James Jude Courtney. However, Michael's original actor, Nick Castle, did stand in as the infamous shape for a few scenes in each film (though his scene in "Halloween Kills" was ultimately left out of the film's final theatrical cut).

With "Halloween Ends," Green wanted to make sure that Courtney portrayed Michael for the entire film. However, he did not want to leave Castle out entirely. In an interview with Cinema Blend, Green talks about this decision, saying,"I'm so passionate about the extraordinary work that Jim Courtney has done with our Shape that I wanted to make sure that our final presentation of his performance in this role was 100% him." He asked Castle how they still might be able to work him in, but Castle was initially uncertain. According to Green, Castle told him, "Well, I've never acted before. I'm not an actor," to which Green replied, "Oh we'll see about that."

And see about that we did, because Castle appears in one of the more playful (at first) scenes in "Halloween Ends," where Corey Cunningham (Rohan Campbell) and Allyson Nelson (Andi Matichak) attend a Halloween party. When Corey accidentally bumps into another party goer, the older man who gruffly tells him to "watch it" before opening his trench coat and flashing Corey (with a homemade human body suit and lots and lots of condoms), is Castle. He asks Corey if he "sees anything he likes," and Green revealed, "It was [Castle's] idea for the line, which is a call back to the original."

"It was great to get him in front of the camera without a mask," says Green, and die hard fans of the franchise will enjoy seeing Castle in this playful role. Even though Castle does not don the Myers mask for this final entry into Green's trilogy, his presence and his shape are still honored, albeit in an entirely new and creative way.