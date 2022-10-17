David Gordon Green Knew The Backstory Of Michael Myers Was Forbidden Territory For Halloween Ends

While they allocate more than enough screen time to the inventive Michael Myers kills that we all came to see, David Gordon Green's "Halloween" movies are interested in more. With the entire town rallying to hunt down Myers and chanting "Evil dies tonight!" (in homage to "Halloween 4"), "Halloween Kills" showed the effect that Myers has had on Haddonfield. Now, "Halloween Ends" asks if instead the town itself is the cause of evil. Green explained:

"I do ask a lot of questions about evil and community that have been left in the aftermath of the Haddonfield massacres."

Green's films succeed in placing Laurie and her family at the forefront of the story and above the legendary killer in importance. "Halloween Ends" again cares more about its central characters, including introducing an entirely new one. Through Corey (Rohan Campbell), Green is able to link the themes of whether Haddonfield created Myers or vice versa:

"Trying to find a way to ask these questions, but not [doing that] through Michael Myers insisted I bring in a new character to give a perspective of Michael and his behaviors, Laurie and her insights, and then Haddonfield as a whole."

Perhaps in reference to "Halloween 4," in which Jamie Lloyd (Danielle Harris) attacks her foster mother after touching Myers' hand, the newest film uses the idea of physical contact with Myers (when he chokes Corey in the sewers) to show how his evil can be contagious — especially for those who have been tormented by Haddonfield. This idea may not have been set up perfectly in Green's first two films, but considering he only had a "plan of essence" before shooting his trilogy, we can appreciate that Green found something to say at all.