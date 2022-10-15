The Rings Of Power Season Finale Showed It Can Meet All Your Expectations And Still Be Exciting

This article contains spoilers for "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" season 1.

Tearful goodbyes and too many endings: we've come to expect those from "The Lord of the Rings," and the season 1 finale of "The Rings of Power" didn't disappoint in that regard. Like "Andor," "The Rings of Power" is a prequel to a prequel ("The Hobbit," in this case), and the challenge any such narrative faces is: how do you engage viewers with a story when they already know how it will ultimately end? "The Hobbit" movie trilogy began with "An Unexpected Journey," but maybe all it and "The Rings of Power" could ever hope to be was a journey to an expected destination, with some unexpected developments along the way.

"Better Call Saul" skirted this issue slightly by being both a prequel and a black-and-white sequel at the same time. "The Rings of Power" has done it by finding ample room to maneuver within the cracks of the official canon. It's drawing from J.R.R. Tolkien's book lore, much of which has already been writ large in Peter Jackson movies. We know from the films, for instance, that Maxim Baldry's young Isildur isn't dead, though the "Rings of Power" narrative seemingly kills him off and lets the other characters believe he's gone for good.

Speculation about the identity of Sauron in "The Rings of Power" had begun even before the show premiered, with theorists incorrectly assuming, based on an early promo image, that the Eminem-looking "Dweller" (Bridie Sisson) was, in fact, the Dark Lord. She has serpentine eyes and a tendency to start forest fires — but no, that's not Sauron. However, even knowing or guessing who the real Sauron was didn't ruin the excitement of the finale.