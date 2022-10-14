Marvel's Kevin Feige Made The Final Call On A Key Aspect Of Werewolf By Night [Exclusive]

This article contains major spoilers for "Werewolf By Night"

In just under an hour, "Werewolf By Night" made me very excited for the future of monsters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, while cementing itself as one of the coolest standalone projects from Marvel Studios. Composer Michael Giacchino ("The Batman") may provide the dark and whimsical sound of this Halloween special, but it's his sharp direction that shows a debut filmmaker who is only getting started.

"Werewolf By Night" is a gloriously gothic ode to the Classic Universal Monsters, Hammer horror, and "The Twilight Zone" that I never wanted to end. Giacchino spoke to my monster-loving heart with his insistence on keeping the titular monster as practical as possible.

A significant portion of the MCU often takes what should be an image that pops, and dilutes the color to the point where it looks like wet concrete sloshed all over the frame. "Werewolf By Night," however, is largely absent of color by design, and all the better for it. I have no doubt Giacchino could have made it work with more striking colors, but what we end up getting is one of the most visually striking Marvel projects to date.

Giacchino deserves credit for the black-and-white aesthetic, but the decision to release as such ultimately landed in the hands of Marvel Studios CEO Kevin Feige.