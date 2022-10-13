How Director Michael Giacchino Pulled Off Werewolf By Night's Big Transformation Scene [Exclusive]

Werewolf transformations are old hat for filmmakers, but that's not to say they're easy. When George Waggner directed 1941's "The Wolf Man," he was limited to depicting Larry Talbot's (Lon Chaney Jr.) monstrous makeover by dissolving between different shots of Chaney taken at various stages in the application of his makeup. By the time John Landis made "An American Werewolf in London" 40 years later, advances in makeup and movie tech allowed the director to portray the werewolf transformation process in a far more convincing and disturbing fashion.

Wisely, "Werewolf by Night" director Michael Giacchino avoided repeating the mistakes of Joe Johnston's 2010 film "The Wolfman" (which merges CGI with practical effects to clunky results) when it was his turn to show a human changing into their lycanthrope state. Giacchino's Marvel special follows a pack of monster hunters as they gather one night to compete in a special monster hunt that will determine their new leader. What they don't know (not at first, anyway) is that one of their own — a fellow by the name of Jack Russell (Gael García Bernal) — is actually a creature of the night himself. Eventually, though, Jack is found out and is forced to change into his werewolf state.

"Well, there are so many great werewolf transformations that have been done in the world and to try and outdo them felt foolish to me," explained Giacchino, speaking in an exclusive interview with /Film's Jack Giroux. So he went in a different direction.