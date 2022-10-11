Superhero Bits: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Featurette, She-Hulk Season Finale Trailer & More

Yesterday marked the tenth anniversary of "Arrow" premiering on The CW, which kicked off the Arrowverse and represented a huge moment in DC history. (Not to overstate the point or anything.) Stephen Amell, who played Oliver Queen/Green Arrow for the show's full run, took to Twitter to reminisce and, in the process, indicated he might be wanting to pick up the bow and arrow once more:

"10 years ago today #Arrow premiered. I loved every single second of it. Deep down... you gotta wonder if the suit still fits..."

Is he just having fun? Or does he genuinely want to suit up? If so, where might that make sense? The final season of "The Flash," perhaps? Who knows! For now though, it's nice that Amell still looks back on it all fondly.