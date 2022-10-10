Wendell & Wild Trailer: A Familiar Yet Unique Stop Motion Teen Horror From Two Greats

The team-up you never knew you needed — director Henry Selick and producer Jordan Peele — is inching ever closer, friends. The upcoming Netflix animated film "Wendell & Wild" has a brand new trailer, and needless to say, the new sneak peek has us just as hyped up for its release as the last one (which was technically just a teaser).

In the new trailer, we meet Kat, a teenage "Hell Maiden" who comes face to face with a team of demons (voiced by Jordan Peele and his comedy partner, Keegan-Michael Key) who want out of the Underworld. It is clearly up to Kat, a young punk with nothing to lose, to wrestle with those demons (literally and figuratively) before their army of the dead takes over everything.

/Film's own Sarah Milner reviewed the film out of Toronto International Film Festival and found it "grim, and vibrant, and weird while also being poignant, and stylish, and funny — everything you could want for a PG-13 horror movie for kids" while also adding that Selick and Peele "blend" their different approaches and filmmaking styles "beautifully" in this new team-up project. Check out the new trailer for "Wendell & Wild" below.