Why Henry Selick's Stop-Motion Animated Wendell And Wild Aimed For A PG-13 Rating [Exclusive]

Spooky season is upon us, and there's no better time to introduce the young ones to the thrill of cinematic scares. Thankfully, filmmaker Henry Selick — the man behind some of the greatest eerie kids' movies in recent memory — has a new film coming to Netflix that's sure to terrify the tots ... in the best of ways. Selick is the stop-motion maestro behind the creepy classics "The Nightmare Before Christmas" and "Coraline," and he's set to deliver a new Halloween release, "Wendell and Wild," premiering on Netflix next month. The film follows a pair of demons, Wendell (Keegan-Michael Key) and Wild (Jordan Peele) as they wreak havoc on the human world after convincing a 13-year-old named Kat (Lyric Ross) to summon them there. With a script by Peele and Selick, it's certain to have plenty of thrills, chills, and laughs, but could it all be a bit too much for the kiddos?

During an interview with /Film's Rafael Motamayor, Selick explained that they intentionally aimed for a PG-13 rating because it was less restrictive, but they knew many kids would still end up watching. After all, what horror-loving kid hasn't watched something made for someone older?