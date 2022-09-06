Wendell & Wild Director Henry Selick On Its PG-13 Rating And Designing An Amusement Park From Hell [Exclusive Interview]

It's not very often you see characters of color in an animated film, but the cast of "Wendell & Wild" is very diverse. What led you to that decision?

Right up front, when I first started working with Jordan, he convinced me Kat should be the protagonist because it originally was Sister Helley [a different character, played by Angela Bassett]. He convinced me [it should] be Kat and I said, "Well, I'm a little worried, because I did that film 'Coraline' and I don't want people to think I'm doing the same film." And he said, "Oh no, no one will confuse it with 'Coraline' if she's a person of color — someone that I would've wanted to see in a film when I was a kid."

Once he said that, it was just like, "I want to change all the casting of the film." Even going back to 'Coraline,' there's this character Bobinsky and he performs on the rooftop and I was so tired of all these white people. I just made him blue. Just artistically, I thought, "Oh, it'd be great to have all these different skin tones." And then story-wise, it fell into place and it felt honest, like this is what's right for this story.

I'm curious about the practicality of the puppets, and accurately representing people of color. Particularly in terms of textures and skin tone.

Yeah. I like to go for a really deep dive, and the people that I hire do the same. I had to learn — I didn't know this — but for Kat, someone who has her hair in those big puffs, how does she sleep? Well, we had to research. She has a special scarf she sleeps to hold it in place. It's more interesting to me to find out, "Well, why just make this up?" Start with something that's real, and then you can play with it or exaggerate with it.

It's like that character, Raul. Actually his background would have some Aztec or Mayan blood, so he's familiar with that type of style and art, and that's what he does in the mural that he's painting. He's designing this big mural. So I go on a deep dive to find "What are the treasures that we can bring to these characters, not to overwhelm the audience, but to make them memorable, to make them interesting?" So it's everything. It's the costumes and hair textures, the skin tones. I love to really ripple it all the way through.