The Wendell And Wild Crew Had To Pull Off A 'Puppet Rescue' To Save Their Movie From A Fire [Set Visit]

Director Henry Selick is the first to admit that making stop-motion animated movies is not easy. "Making movies this way, it's insane. Let's admit it," the director told us during a visit to the set of his new movie, "Wendell and Wild" in April 2022. "[Making] movies a frame at a time ... But at the heart of it, for me, it's the most magical way to make a film."

But the already difficult process of making a movie by moving detailed puppets fractions of an inch was made more difficult because of ... Well, you know. The past few years in general. Pick something. Shortly after Netflix signed on to make the movie (itself already a risk in a world where CG animation is the default), the pandemic arrived, halting production and throwing the entire movie into jeopardy. And then, after production resumed with new safety protocols, a freak weather occurrence sent Portland, Oregon (where the film was being made) into chaos. A literal forest fire threatened the set of the film, and by extension, the film's cast of puppet characters.

So, what's a crew of stop-motion animators to do? Organize a literal puppet rescue operation, of course.