Wendell & Wild Trailer: Key And Peele Take A Devilish Turn In Henry Selick's Spooky Film

Henry Selick is a one-of-a-kind filmmaker. In the world of stop-motion animation, he's in a league of his own as the acclaimed director behind greats like "James and the Giant Peach" and "The Nightmare Before Christmas." After a 13-year gap, Selick is returning this year with his first film since 2009's "Coraline," the Neil Gaiman adaptation that scarred a few kids for life but mostly, enchanted them with dreams of another world. This time around, Selick is adapting the words of a book that he penned himself, alongside Clay McLeod Chapman ("The Boy"): Their highly anticipated Netflix fantasy film "Wendell & Wild" will arrive on our screens in October, just in time for spooky season.

If you're about the right age, then you probably remember the wonder and terror of seeing "Coraline" for the first time. Well, now the next generation can experience the joys of watching onscreen magic from between their fingers too! "Wendell & Wild" is expected to strike a similar balance of horror and comedy, not just because of Selick's involvement, but because it's a co-production with horror extraordinaire, Jordan Peele. The duo teamed up to pen the script just before Peele's breakout with "Get Out," and after a very long and complicated production process, we are now weeks away from enjoying the fruits of their labor.

Believe it or not, that's just one of the exciting duos to come out of "Wendell & Wild" — this film also reunites Peele with his "Key and Peele" co-creator Keegan-Michael Key, and together they voice the titular characters, a pair of wily demons manipulating a 13-year old in an attempt to wreak havoc upon the human world. You can check out the film's latest trailer below!