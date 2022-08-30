Jordan Peele Wanted To Pitch Wendell And Wild Quickly, In Case Get Out Was A Bomb [Set Visit]

In the five years since his directing debut on "Get Out" in 2017, Jordan Peele has gone from one half of a beloved comedic duo to someone whose mere involvement with a project is immediately one of its biggest selling points. So it is with "Wendell and Wild," a stop-motion animated feature that marks the return of "The Nightmare Before Christmas" helmer Henry Selick in his first directorial effort since 2009's "Coraline," with Peele serving as both a co-writer and producer on top of lending his voice to the film.

"Wendell and Wild" reunites Peele with his "Key and Peele" co-creator Keegan-Michael Key as the voices of the titular characters, a pair of wily demons who convince 13-year-old human Kat Elliot (Lyric Ross) to help them enter the Land of the Living so that they might wreak havoc down upon our world. With a premise that reads like "'Beetlejuice' meets 'Key and Peele,'" the film lines up with the majority of Peele's work since his breakout success on "Get Out," blending comedy with horror and more than a touch of the bizarre.

Back when he was pitching the movie with Selick, however, Peele worried his involvement would end up being more of a curse than a blessing. In a visit to the "Wendell and Wild" set attended by /Film and other outlets in April 2022, Selick revealed that Peele had wanted to pitch the film to potential buyers as quickly as possible, in the event "Get Out" failed to take off at the box office.