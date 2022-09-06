Wendell And Wild Leans On A Key Jordan Peele Trademark [Exclusive]

"Wendell & Wild" follows the eponymous demon brothers who discover they can become free of their prison with the help of a young girl in the surface world, and get in all sorts of trouble after they promise her to bring her dead parents back to life. In the middle of all this, there is also a story thread about private prisons and private juvenile detention centers.

"I wanted that in this film, which is fantasy, comedy, horror, and drama," Selick told us. "I wanted there to be a couple of connections to real life that are true and powerful. And there's two parts to it. One is I always wanted the villains to be humans. Not the demons, not Buffalo Belzer. I wanted to be humans."

Though Selick originally wanted the villains to be urban developers, he later started researching the world of private prisons where "the government pays them so much per prisoner to house them there." As Selick explained, the very idea of a place like this that rejects rehabilitation and where "they don't want to let anyone go because it's a steady paycheck," felt like the perfect place to start and create a movie villain.

Talk about private prisons is not necessarily the first thing that comes to mind when you think animated movies aimed at all audiences, but it works. Kat, the protagonist of the film, spent much of her young life in juvie, just like the titular Wendell and Wild are essentially prisoners of their demonic father, forced to work on this amusement park wearing prison uniforms.