Could We Ever Get A Sequel To Jordan Peele's Nope?

After the release of "Nope" officially made writer and director Jordan Peele three for three in terms of box office success and well-received hits in his rapidly rising filmmaking career, fans of the deceptively twisty UFO film quickly turned their minds in a few predictable directions. Will there be a sequel? What happened with all those tantalizing shots that from the trailers that never made it into the movie? And what exactly was the deal with that whole Gordy scene, anyway?

Now that many of us have scene the buzzy film by now (and if you haven't, you can fix that mistake right now from home!), Peele is starting to open up about some of the most intriguing bits of the story ... in a manner of speaking, at least.

In a recent interview with The New York Times, Peele was asked about one particularly noticeable character featured throughout the marketing for "Nope" but who never actually appeared in the final product. Portrayed by actor Michael Busch and listed only as "Nobody" on IMDb, the mysterious character inspired the fanbase to go into full detective mode throughout various forums and social media platforms. Peele's answer neatly sidesteps any reveals but, in the process, he does at least keep his options open for some sort of follow-up down the line — speculatively, perhaps in the form of deleted scenes, an extended cut, or even a sequel. Here's what Peele had to say:

"The story of that character has yet to be told, I can tell you that. Which is another frustrating way of saying, I'm glad people are paying attention. I do think they will get more answers on some of these things in the future. We're not over telling all of these stories."