Could We Ever Get A Sequel To Jordan Peele's Nope?
After the release of "Nope" officially made writer and director Jordan Peele three for three in terms of box office success and well-received hits in his rapidly rising filmmaking career, fans of the deceptively twisty UFO film quickly turned their minds in a few predictable directions. Will there be a sequel? What happened with all those tantalizing shots that from the trailers that never made it into the movie? And what exactly was the deal with that whole Gordy scene, anyway?
Now that many of us have scene the buzzy film by now (and if you haven't, you can fix that mistake right now from home!), Peele is starting to open up about some of the most intriguing bits of the story ... in a manner of speaking, at least.
In a recent interview with The New York Times, Peele was asked about one particularly noticeable character featured throughout the marketing for "Nope" but who never actually appeared in the final product. Portrayed by actor Michael Busch and listed only as "Nobody" on IMDb, the mysterious character inspired the fanbase to go into full detective mode throughout various forums and social media platforms. Peele's answer neatly sidesteps any reveals but, in the process, he does at least keep his options open for some sort of follow-up down the line — speculatively, perhaps in the form of deleted scenes, an extended cut, or even a sequel. Here's what Peele had to say:
"The story of that character has yet to be told, I can tell you that. Which is another frustrating way of saying, I'm glad people are paying attention. I do think they will get more answers on some of these things in the future. We're not over telling all of these stories."
Meet Nobody
While Jordan Peele is remaining tight-lipped about much of the more enigmatic moments of "Nope" — when asked in the same interview about that inexplicably upright shoe, the filmmaker good-naturedly responds, "It's the question I get the most, which kind of makes it the question I'm least inclined to answer with anything defining" — that hasn't stopped everyone else from racing to uncover the secrets behind the film. The oddly striking "Nobody" appears in various blink-and-you'll-miss-it moments in the trailers, walking serenely in the direction that everyone else is running away from in a panic.
In fact, journalist Kyle Buchanan may have shed light on this exact topic in recent days. In a post on Twitter, he claimed that this Michael Busch character once was part of a much larger subplot in the film, related to the chimp gone mad, Gordy. As he puts it, "The Michael Busch 'Nobody' character was a pretty major deleted subplot — he was a whole POV character. Obsessed with 'Gordy's Home' (and the actress on it) and heads to a taping with his gun. And then, stumbling upon the scene, ends up shooting the chimp."
Mystery solved? It's one thing to hear about it, but another to actually see it for ourselves — hopefully, this will happen with the release of deleted scenes on the home media release. While it's difficult to imagine that Peele is hinting at a possible full-blown sequel that will fully unveil what this character was originally meant for, his answer sure leaves the door open for all sorts of speculation. Based on what we saw in "Nope," something tells us that's exactly how Peele likes it.