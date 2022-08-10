Nope Continues Jordan Peele's Streak Of $100 Million Domestic Grossers

Looks like the one place Jordan Peele can't unleash nightmares is a studio accounting office where people tally up his box office receipts. As of today, his latest film, "Nope," has crossed the threshold and brought home over $100 million at the domestic box office, making it a hat trick for the comedian and filmmaker following "Get Out" and "Us." Three truly is a magic number, as "Nope" also managed to reach the goal after only three weeks in theaters. As of publication, the film is sitting pretty at $100.32 million domestic, and that number is only going to grow. This accomplishment is extra impressive when considering the current landscape of blockbusters, which is overstuffed with existing IP and sequels. "Nope" joins the rom-com adventure flick "The Lost City" as the only original films to surpass $100 million domestically so far this year. To be fair, Baz Luhrmann's "Elvis" also managed to hit the mark, but classifying a biopic based on one of the most iconic musicians in history as "original" is a stretch.

"Nope" stars Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer as siblings OJ and Emerald Haywood, who work together to solve the mystery of the UAP (Unidentified Aerial Phenomena) surveilling their family's horse ranch. While the film hasn't met the booming numbers of "Get Out" or "Us," the success of "Nope" is still impressive given there are still plenty of diehard Peele fans that haven't seen the film due to the continuing pandemic, so it'll be interesting to see how VOD numbers shake out for audiences who have avoided theaters.