Wendell And Wild Director Henry Selick Teases His Movie That Was Too 'Weird' For Disney [Set Visit]

"I have a cool project," he says. "It's based on a Neil Gaiman book, his best one." Selick says he's written 50 pages already, but that getting it made may be a struggle considering every studio wants to make the project ... but only if they can use CG animation. "Well, I don't bring anything to the table," he says. "It's just, that's not really what I do, so we'll see how that shapes up." Selick and Gaiman's previous collaboration with "Coraline" was a massive success, and his comment about tackling his "best book" has me absolutely thirsting for a stop-motion adaptation of "Neverwhere." Give me stop-motion rat kings or give me death!

Of course, there's no confirmation on which book Selick had in mind, but he did say this would be a collaborative effort. "I have someone in mind as a co-director, or maybe I'd be supervising director, and they'd be more in the trenches," he says. "I definitely want to pass on anything and everything I've learned to anyone who's interested to enable them to build on what I've done to do something better."

Selick has an endless wealth of knowledge when it comes to stop-motion animation, so here's hoping that someone greenlights this mystery project and allows him to mentor a worthy successor, hopefully one that is just as weird and adventurous as he is.