The Power Of The Doctor Trailer: The Thirteenth Doctor Fights Her Final Battle

It's been five years since Jodie Whittaker was cast as the first female Doctor on "Doctor Who," and now her stint as the titular Time Lord is at an end. "The Power of the Doctor" is the last of three TV specials in 2022 to wrap up Whittaker's tenure as the Thirteenth Doctor. The actress has teased that her final "Doctor Who" outing is "one for the Whovians" (not to be confused with the residents of Whoville in Dr. Seuss), and now the BBC is here to cater to the same audience with the trailer for "The Power of the Doctor."

After co-starring in "Broadchurch" with the Tenth Doctor, David Tennant, Whittaker made her first appearance as the Thirteenth Doctor in the 2017 Christmas special, "Twice Upon a Time." Her time as the Doctor has coincided with that of showrunner Chris Chibnall, who said that he and Whittaker made "a 'three series and out' pact" when they boarded the long-running science fiction series. Whittaker inherited the role of the Doctor from Peter Capaldi, starring in "Doctor Who" from the 11th series in 2018 to the 13th series in 2021, so she and Chibnall have already made good on their pact, and these three 2022 specials are just coming as a bonus.

If "breaking up is like knocking over a Coke machine," as Jerry Seinfeld once said, then substitute a police callbox for the Coke machine and consider this the final tipping-over of the TARDIS before the Doctor regenerates with the face of another actor. Check out the trailer for "The Power of the Doctor" below.