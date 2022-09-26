Jodie Whittaker Says Her Final Doctor Who Episode Is 'One For The Whovians'

Jodie Whittaker has spent the last five years playing one of the most beloved characters in television history as the 13th incarnation of the Time Lord on "Doctor Who." Whittaker holds the distinction as the first woman to ever play The Doctor from planet Gallifrey, but will be saying goodbye in the upcoming 90-minute special "The Power Of The Doctor," which will also mark the end of showrunner Chris Chibnall's tenure. Whittaker's successor is "Sex Education" star Ncuti Gatwa, who will also make history as the first Black actor to play the titular role. The regeneration of a new Doctor is always an exciting passing of the TARDIS, so to speak, but with the introduction of Gatwa coinciding with the series' 60th anniversary, "Doctor Who" is celebrating in a massive way.

It was already announced that series favorites Catherine Tate and former Doctor David Tennant would be returning for the special, as well as Janet Fielding and Sophie Aldred as the memorable former companions Tegan and Ace. It's also expected that the special will host some of the show's all-time favorite baddies, like Sacha Dhawan's The Master, the Cybermen, and of course, the Daleks. "It's one for the Whovians," Whittaker told Empire in the "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" issue of the publication. "It's a huge treat if you're a proper fan," she said. "It's got all the iconic things that you associate with 'Doctor Who.' It's massive."

Whittaker also hinted that her final scene will be emotionally charged, saying, "I love the dialogue Chris [Chibnall] wrote for my regeneration, it captures my Doctor beautifully."