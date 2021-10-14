Doctor Who Star Jodie Whittaker Wraps Final Episodes, Ending Historic Run

Whittaker isn't the only one making history: if Mandip Gill's Yasmin is in the 13th Doctor's final episode (like this wrap image seems to indicate), then she's on the verge of becoming the longest running Doctor Who companion. That's right, Clara Oswald's (Jenna Coleman) long reign might be coming to an end: should Yaz make it to the end of the season, and certainly if she sticks around for the regeneration, she'll have been around for 3 full seasons.

While we don't yet know who will step in to fill Whittaker's place, "Doctor Who" is without a doubt in good hands with Russell T. Davies stepping back up to the plate. The writer-director played a pivotal role in the show's 2005 revival and now returns to steer the 60th year anniversary and "series beyond."

But let's not get too ahead of ourselves — there's a whole season of "Who" ahead to tide over the sadness of Whittaker's farewell. Season 13 will mark the last season for both her and showrunner Chris Chibnall, and they're going out with quite a bang: in an ambitious swing for the series, this season will be a serialized, single storyline season. The season-long mystery comes jam-packed with formidable enemies: Weeping Angels, Sontarans and the mysterious Ravagers, oh my! The promised action of this season, subtitled "The Flux," means The Doctor has a couple more hurdles to jump through before facing regeneration.

"Doctor Who" season 13 premieres Sunday, October 31, 2021 on BBC One, BBC America, and HBO Max.