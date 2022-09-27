House Of The Dragon's Prince Aegon Is Also Doctor Who Royalty

"House of the Dragon" moved into the back half of its 10-episode first season this week with a time jump that ushered in a whole bunch of new faces and wigs. Some of the new actors are playing older versions of characters we've already met, as in the case of Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke, who have taken over for the departing Milly Alcock and Emily Carey as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and Queen Alicent Hightower, respectively. Others are playing their children, adolescent and teen characters we're just now meeting or getting to know for the first time, such as young Prince Aegon Targaryen, played by Ty Tennant.

What's that you say? A Tennant on "House of the Dragon?" In this economy? It's true, and this is the same Ty Tennant who briefly acted with his adoptive father, David Tennant, in the recent PBS and BBC One adaptation of "Around the World in 80 Days." You may know David Tennant from such roles as Kilgrave on "Jessica Jones," Peter Vincent in the 2011 "Fright Night" remake, and Barty Crouch Jr. in "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire." I have it on good authority that he also played ... *checks notes* ... the Tenth Doctor on "Doctor Who"?

Prince Aegon Targaryen makes an immediate impression in the latest "House of the Dragon" episode, "The Princess and the Queen," if for no other reason than because we see him standing naked in the window of his royal bedchamber, indulging in a bit of onanism. (Look it up. Or just understand that it means pleasuring yourself the way you would if your face was too recognizable to visit the fleshpots of Oldtown.)