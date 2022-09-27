House Of The Dragon's Prince Aegon Is Also Doctor Who Royalty
"House of the Dragon" moved into the back half of its 10-episode first season this week with a time jump that ushered in a whole bunch of new faces and wigs. Some of the new actors are playing older versions of characters we've already met, as in the case of Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke, who have taken over for the departing Milly Alcock and Emily Carey as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and Queen Alicent Hightower, respectively. Others are playing their children, adolescent and teen characters we're just now meeting or getting to know for the first time, such as young Prince Aegon Targaryen, played by Ty Tennant.
What's that you say? A Tennant on "House of the Dragon?" In this economy? It's true, and this is the same Ty Tennant who briefly acted with his adoptive father, David Tennant, in the recent PBS and BBC One adaptation of "Around the World in 80 Days." You may know David Tennant from such roles as Kilgrave on "Jessica Jones," Peter Vincent in the 2011 "Fright Night" remake, and Barty Crouch Jr. in "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire." I have it on good authority that he also played ... *checks notes* ... the Tenth Doctor on "Doctor Who"?
Prince Aegon Targaryen makes an immediate impression in the latest "House of the Dragon" episode, "The Princess and the Queen," if for no other reason than because we see him standing naked in the window of his royal bedchamber, indulging in a bit of onanism. (Look it up. Or just understand that it means pleasuring yourself the way you would if your face was too recognizable to visit the fleshpots of Oldtown.)
Ty Tennant and the timey-wimey world of Westeros
Speaking of recognizable faces, Ty Tennant is the son of Georgia Tennant (née Moffett, no relation to "Doctor Who" showrunner Steven Moffat, with an "a.") According to The Daily Mail, Ty met David Tennant for the first time as a kid on the "Doctor Who" set, and when David married Georgia, he formally adopted Ty. Though they're not related by blood, Ty bears a certain resemblance to his adoptive father when he was young, as you can see in the image above from the 1994 BBC series "Takin' Over the Asylum."
I'm not as much of a "Doctor Who" expert as other folks 'round these parts (/Film editors Hoai-Tran Bui and Jacob Hall have a whole podcast, "Trekking Through Time," devoted to "Doctor Who" and "Star Trek.") "Timey-wimey" has long since entered my everyday vocabulary, though, and on the recommendation of a short-order cook and "Doctor Who" enthusiast, I did watch "Blink," the episode with the Weeping Angel statues. "Blink" is a Doctor-lite episode in which David Tennant takes a backseat to the incomparable Carey Mulligan ("Promising Young Woman"), and on "House of the Dragon," it's Ty Tennant who takes center stage.
For now, at least. I would like to start a two-fold fantasy petition that every actor who's ever played a Doctor appear on "House of the Dragon," while every actor who's ever played a Stark on "Game of Thrones" appear in the "The Lord of the Rings" franchise. The latter has already featured three Stark actors (Sean Bean, Robert Aramayo, and Joseph Mawle), and as I see it, Ty Tennant has sorta-kinda got the Doctor's foot in the door on "House of the Dragon." Just throw a blonde wig on David Tennant and call him Shamus Targaryen. You're welcome.