True Detective Season 4 Rounds Out Its Cast, Including A Doctor Who Veteran

The cast of "True Detective: Night Country," the upcoming fourth season of the popular HBO anthology series, continues to grow, with the new lead duo of Jodie Foster and Kali Reis now being joined by Christopher Eccleston, John Hawkes, Fiona Shaw, Finn Bennett, and Anna Lambe, according to Variety.

"Night Country" follows detectives Liz Danvers and Evangeline Navarro, played by Foster and Reis, respectively, as they investigate the disappearance of six men from an Arctic research station. No, this isn't some improbable crossover where they've stumbled upon the crime scene from John Carpenter's "The Thing;" that was the Antarctic.

Eccleston is known for his roles in "The Leftovers," "28 Days Later," and "Doctor Who," where he played the Ninth Doctor. His "True Detective" character is described as "the regional Chief of Police and a political animal with a long history tying him to Liz Danvers." For his part, Hawkes — a "Deadwood" alum who received an Oscar nomination for his performance in "Winter's Bone" — is being tapped to play "a police officer with old grudges hiding under a quiet surface."

Shaw, who embodied Harry Potter's aunt for nine years, can currently be seen as the adoptive mother of Diego Luna's title character in the "Star Wars" series "Andor." In "True Detective: Night Country," she's set to play "a survivalist with a past full of secrets." Bennet is playing "Liz Danvers' protégé and apprentice— both for better or worse," while Lambe is playing "a young nurse with little patience for anybody that messes with her family."