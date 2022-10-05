Superhero Bits: Black Adam's Box Office Prospects, A New Look At Titans Season 4 & More
In this edition of Superhero Bits:
"Black Adam" could be a record setter for The Rock.
Keanu Reeves might direct the "BRZRKR" movie.
The Arrowverse may not be dead after all.
A look at the villains of "Titans" season 4.
Here is DC's panel schedule for New York Comic Con
The fun starts this Thursday and lasts all weekend long! Come see our panels and use the hashtag #DCatNYCC. pic.twitter.com/SxfGi8eQ4D— DC (@DCComics) October 5, 2022
New York Comic-Con is getting underway tomorrow, and DC is going to have a major presence at the convention. Those attending can use this handy guide put together by the company, highlighting what panels and whatnot they will be putting on during the show. For those that aren't going, this may be a good reference guide for when to look for drops and announcements online. As far as that stuff goes, we here at /Film will be sure to bring you all of the big trailers and news as it breaks.
The Arrowverse may not be dead
The CW was recently sold to a new owner, Nexstar, and that means big changes are afoot. With "The Flash" ending, it really seems the Arrowverse is done for. But not so fast! In a recent interview with TVLine, former "Arrow" star David Ramsey reveals that his spin-off "Justice U" is actually still in development:
"We're on the second draft of a script, and we just closed the deal on a writer. I'm not sure I can say her name, so I won't, but we're very close to submitting our second draft. It's still in development, and we're moving forward."
That's interesting! Obviously, this could all change, but for the moment, it seems that the Arrowverse may have some life left in it.
A tour through Marvel's Spider-Man: Beyond Amazing exhibit
Most of us probably won't have the chance to see Marvel's Spider-Man: Beyond Amazing – The Exhibition in San Diego at the Comic-Con Museum for ourselves. Fortunately, the above video gives us a healthy look at the exhibit from the inside, with insight from experts along the way. Marvel Comics Editor in Chief C.B. Cebulski and Spider-Man Editor Nick Lowe explore the exhibit for the first time and reflect on their careers as Mikey Trujillo, Marvel Themed Entertainment Project Manager, speaks with the duo during their tour.
Check out all of this new Black Adam merch
Rule your style with #BlackAdam merchandise from DC Shop: https://t.co/DZuetAvNN3. pic.twitter.com/fTwupzX2tO— DC (@DCComics) October 5, 2022
The release of "Black Adam" is nearly upon us, with the film hitting theaters in just a couple of weeks (and change). As such, quite a bit of merchandise is making its way out into the world, and DC has made it quite convenient for everyone to purchase all the new items. The company already has shirts, mugs, figures, backpacks, and more for fans to spend some folding money on. Those who are interested in checking out all of the goods can do so by clicking here.
Keanu Reeves may end up directing his BRZRKR movie personally
Keanu Reeves recently dipped his toes into the world of comic books with "BRZRKR." Netflix wasted no time in scooping up the rights, with plans to turn it into a live-action movie. Mattson Tomlin recently turned in the screenplay but the big question remains: who is going to direct it? Well, in a new interview with Collider, Reeves says there is a "33%" chance that he will direct it himself.
"I know how it's a lot of work, but the film that I directed, Man of Tai Chi, was born, I became the director because I was part of the writing process, and I didn't want to hand it over. I was like, oh, okay. I have to direct this. I'm not quite there yet on 'BRZRKR'. I have to read the script, but I'm also interested in having a collaborator and what they could bring to it."
So we'll see how that shakes out, but given that this project is so close to Reeves' heart, it wouldn't be hard to imagine him stepping up to take the helm.
A final preview of Gotham Knights ahead of the game's release
The folks at IGN have released one final look at the long-awaited "Gotham Knights" video game ahead of its release on October 21, 2022. The video includes a little bit of story and cutscenes, however, it is largely focused on actual gameplay and what it's like to control the various members of the Bat-Family in combat. It gives a really solid sense of what actually playing this game is going to be like, which could help players decide if this is something they want to buy right away.
Black Adam might have The Rock's biggest opening weekend ever
When one thinks of a movie star, it doesn't get much bigger than Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Yet, amazingly enough, the man has never had a movie open to $100 million or more – not even close! But with "Black Adam" serving as his first live-action superhero movie, he could be looking at the biggest opening of his career. According to Deadline, the DC Comics adaptation is tracking for anywhere between $65 and $70 million. That number could surely climb but all it would need to do is top $68.1 million as that's what "The Mummy Returns" made. Yes, in another amazing stat, that's still the actor's biggest opening all these years later. Though he has much larger global grosses, such as the "Jumanji" and "Fast & Furious" films.
Titans season 4 reveals Mother Mayhem, Jinx, and Brother Blood
Lastly, just ahead of this weekend's New York Comic Con panel, we have a new look at some villains appearing in "Titans" season 4. And we do mean some, as there will be a lot. Namely, above, we've got Joseph Morgan as Brother Blood and, below, we see Franka Potente as Mother Mayhem, and Lisa Ambalavanar as Jinx.
We got looks at both the actors in costume, as well as some artwork to go with it. Undoubtedly, we are going to see these three evildoers in action in the inevitable trailer that should arrive shortly but, for now, we'll have to settle for the still shots.