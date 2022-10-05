Superhero Bits: Black Adam's Box Office Prospects, A New Look At Titans Season 4 & More

The CW was recently sold to a new owner, Nexstar, and that means big changes are afoot. With "The Flash" ending, it really seems the Arrowverse is done for. But not so fast! In a recent interview with TVLine, former "Arrow" star David Ramsey reveals that his spin-off "Justice U" is actually still in development:

"We're on the second draft of a script, and we just closed the deal on a writer. I'm not sure I can say her name, so I won't, but we're very close to submitting our second draft. It's still in development, and we're moving forward."

That's interesting! Obviously, this could all change, but for the moment, it seems that the Arrowverse may have some life left in it.