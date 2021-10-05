Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR Movie To Be Penned By The Batman's Mattson Tomlin
"BRZRKR," the comic created and written by Keanu Reeves and Matt Kindt and drawn by Ron Garney, is headed to the screen – with Keanu Reeves set to star, of course. The Netflix film adaptation of the comic was announced earlier this year, and now we know who is going to write the film. Mattson Tomlin, who is an uncredited writer on "The Batman" and is set to write a new anime "Terminator" series for Netflix, is on board to pen the "BRZRKR" script, which follows an "immortal warrior, known as Berzerker, as he fights his way through the ages."
BRZRKR Screenwriter
Speaking with Collider, Keanu Reeves revealed that Mattson Tomlin is on board to pen the script for Netflix's "BRZRKR" adaptation. Reeves said:
"We're working with Netflix who have been very cool. They're going to let us do an R-rated story which is cool. My ambition or hope is not to do a filmed version of the comic book so that they'll have things in common, definitely the main character and his kind of rule set, but that we can take it to other places as well. We're talking to a couple of different animation companies and trying to figure that out. And, again, for me I'm hoping to be inspired and influenced...there are some rules to the story, but I also want other creators to do their version of it. So I'm hoping to do a different version of a metaverse where in the sense having different storytellers with one set of rules but go other places with it. We're working on trying to set up a company with the animation and we've hired a writer for the film Mattson Tomlin. He's been cool and just starting to put things together. That's where we're at."
Tomlin's credits include the Netflix movie "Project Power," the sci-fi films "Little Fish" and "Mother/Android," an upcoming "Terminator" anime series for Netflix, and "The Batman," although he's no longer officially credited for that last one.
What is BRZRKR?
"BRZRKR" is a comic series created and written by Keanu Reeves and Matt Kindt and drawn by Ron Garney. The story follows an immortal warrior, known as Berzerker, who looks a heck of a lot like Keanu Reeves. Probably just a coincidence. Here's the official comic synopsis:
"[BRZRKR is a] brutally epic saga about an immortal warrior's 80,000 year fight through the ages. The man known only as "B" is half-mortal and half-god, cursed and compelled to violence...even at the sacrifice of his sanity. But after wandering the earth for centuries, B may have finally found a refuge – working for the U.S. government to fight the battles too violent and too dangerous for anyone else. In exchange, B will be granted the one thing he desires – the truth about his endless blood-soaked existence...and how to end it."
I confess I haven't read the comic, and I probably won't be picking it up any time soon. But, like pretty much everyone else, I love me some Keanu Reeves, so I'll be sure to check out the "BRZRKR" movie whenever it arrives on Netflix.