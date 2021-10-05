Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR Movie To Be Penned By The Batman's Mattson Tomlin

Speaking with Collider, Keanu Reeves revealed that Mattson Tomlin is on board to pen the script for Netflix's "BRZRKR" adaptation. Reeves said:

"We're working with Netflix who have been very cool. They're going to let us do an R-rated story which is cool. My ambition or hope is not to do a filmed version of the comic book so that they'll have things in common, definitely the main character and his kind of rule set, but that we can take it to other places as well. We're talking to a couple of different animation companies and trying to figure that out. And, again, for me I'm hoping to be inspired and influenced...there are some rules to the story, but I also want other creators to do their version of it. So I'm hoping to do a different version of a metaverse where in the sense having different storytellers with one set of rules but go other places with it. We're working on trying to set up a company with the animation and we've hired a writer for the film Mattson Tomlin. He's been cool and just starting to put things together. That's where we're at."

Tomlin's credits include the Netflix movie "Project Power," the sci-fi films "Little Fish" and "Mother/Android," an upcoming "Terminator" anime series for Netflix, and "The Batman," although he's no longer officially credited for that last one.